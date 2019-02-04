Very mild start to the week on Monday, with increasing shower chances through midweek

MILD START TO THE WEEK, SMALL RAIN CHANCES: The thaw continues for Central PA on this Monday, with even milder temperatures ahead! It’s a chilly start with areas of haze and fog, but that burns off during the morning hours. Expect plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds are even light to quiet, making for a much calmer day. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds build close to and during the evening hours as a weak cold front approaches the region. It brings the chance for some overnight showers, but they are gone by daybreak. Expect some areas of haze and fog again across the region too. Temperatures dip into the middle to upper 30s. Morning clouds lead to plenty of afternoon sunshine on Tuesday. The days is even milder too! Readings are in the middle to upper 50s! Some 60 degree readings are not out of the question depending on how quickly clouds increase ahead of the next storm system.

TEMPS LOWER, INCREASED SHOWER CHANCES: The next storm system brings some showers into the forecast. There’s plenty of clouds Wednesday, and also the chance for showers as the next storm system crosses through during the middle of the week. Temperatures are a little bit chillier, but still on the mild side for this time of year. Expect readings in the middle 40s. Plentiful showers continue through the night, and they last into Thursday. Readings are in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures could briefly spike into the lower 50s overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning.

TURNING CHILLIER FOR THE WEEKEND: Chillier air returns to Central PA by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Showers wrap up early Friday morning, possibly with mild temperatures to start. Then, as a cold front clears the region, breezes pick up, and chillier air knocks temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy. Temperatures continue to drop through Friday night, and they dip into the lower to middle 20s by Saturday morning. The rest of the day is partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s, making it much more seasonable for this time of year. Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds likely increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

