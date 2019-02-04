× White House announces guests who will join President Trump, First Lady Melania for State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On the eve of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address, the White House announced the guests that will join the president and First Lady Melania Trump.

The list includes 13 people, two of which are from Pennsylvania: Timothy Matson and Judah Samet.

The following text is provided by the White House:

Timothy Matson joined the Pittsburgh Police Department in 2005 and made the SWAT team in 2016. As a key member of the SWAT team, he would breach the entrance during raids, a very dangerous task. In October 2018, Tim responded to the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and saved countless lives in that heinous, anti-Semitic attack.

Judah Samet is a member of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. In October 2018, he survived the horrific shooting that killed 11 members of his community. Judah is also a survivor of the Holocaust. Judah immigrated to Israel after the war and was present for the declaration of the Israeli State in 1948. He served as a paratrooper and radio man in the Israeli Defense Forces and moved to the United States in the 1960s.

A full list of guests can be found here.