Approximately 8-10 homes in Spring Garden Twp. evacuated due to gas leak, Columbia Gas official says

YORK — Update: A gas leak which led to the evacuation of approximately eight to 10 homes in Spring Garden Township Tuesday afternoon was caused by a contractor who struck a gas main while putting in a street sign at the intersection of South Ogontz Street and Mount Rose Avenue, according to a spokesperson for Columbia Gas.

The leaking gas main has been shut off and repairs are being made, the spokesperson said. It’s expected to take a few hours.

Crews are going door-to-door checking gas levels to make sure they’re safe.

Columbia Gas is unsure when residents can return to their homes.

Neighbors have gathered outside their homes on Ogontz St. in Spring Garden Twp. They tell us they're nervous about the gas leak here. Just a bit earlier, we saw what looked like gas shooting into the sky. Firefighters say they're venhilating houses which have gas inside @fox43 pic.twitter.com/TQf7pfWSX8 — Grace Griffaton (@GraceGriffaton) February 5, 2019

Previous: Fire and emergency crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak in the area of South Ogontz Street and Mount Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m., and occurred when an underground gas line was struck, according to dispatch. There are some local evacuations reported, though there are no details on how many.

FOX43 will update this story as more information becomes available.