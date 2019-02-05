‘Ask Evan’: “Do State Police get bonuses for issuing a certain number of tickets?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's 'Ask Evan' question comes from M Addams. He asks, do PA State Police individually receive a year-end stipend /gift/bonus based on credited DUI arrests in addition to their salary and or an additional monetary reward for traffic stops?

Plenty of people are under the belief that police operate under a quota system when it comes to handing out tickets and making arrests. However, Pennsylvania law strictly prohibits requiring any law enforcement officer to issue a certain number of traffic, or any other type of citations on any daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, or yearly basis.

Accordingly, Pennsylvania state police regulations specifically prohibit any type of quota regarding DUI arrests or number of citations issued by troopers. So, no there cannot be a quota and no bonuses are tied to how many tickets are issued. However, keep in mind that an individual trooper or officer may feel the need to make a number of stops and issue a number of tickets to show bosses results during a given shift.

If you have a question you'd like to ask, send an email to AskEvan@FOX43.com. Put 'Ask Evan' in the subject line. You can also reach out to me on Facebook at Evan Forrester FOX43. Whatever the topic I'll do my best to track down answers you are looking for.