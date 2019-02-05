× Crews on scene of reported gas leak in Spring Garden Township

YORK — Fire and emergency crews are on the scene of a reported gas leak in the area of South Ogontz Street and Mount Rose Avenue in Spring Garden Township, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m., and occurred when an underground gas line was struck, according to dispatch. There are some local evacuations reported, though there are no details on how many.

