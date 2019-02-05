× Derry Township residents evacuated due to gas leak can return home, police say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The situation has been stabilized and affected residents are able to return to their homes, according to police.

Power has also been restored to the neighborhood.

Previous: A gas leak in Derry Township has prompted an evacuation of some residents.

Police say residents in a two-block radius of the 100 block of West Grenada Avenue — where the gas leak is located — are required to evacuate their homes or businesses by foot.

Police note that residents should not operate their vehicles.