DeWALT recalls 130,000 drills due to potential shock hazard

DeWalt tools is recalling about 130,000 variable speed reversing drills because of a problem with their internal wiring that could create a potential shock hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday.The recall involves DeWalt DWD110 and DWD 112 drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY.

Only drills with these particular date codes are affected, and if the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code it has already been inspected and is safe to use, DeWalt says.

The model number is located on a label on the right side of the drill. The date code is etched into the body of the drill below the label. Consumers whose drill does not have a date code, or who cannot locate the date code should contact the company.