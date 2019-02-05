Man found dead on side of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County after apparent road rage incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: Police are conducting a death investigation, after a man was found deceased outside of his vehicle.
Around 11:15 p.m. on February 4, a State Police Trooper found a black GMC Yukon pulled off on the side on Interstate 81 northbound with its lights and hazards activated.
Upon further investigation, the trooper found a deceased black man outside the vehicle.
Officials believe that this was part of a road rage incident that occurred involving multiple vehicles and a tractor trailer.
Interstate 81 NB has reopened, but the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.
PREVIOUSLY: Interstate 81 Northbound is closed for an active death investigation.
I-81 NB is closed between Exit 72A and Exit 77 in West Hanover Township for the investigation at mile marker 75.4.
Currently, traffic is being detoured onto Route 22 Eastbound.
A press briefing will be held at 5:00 a.m. where further details will be released.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.