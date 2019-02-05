× Man found dead on side of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County after apparent road rage incident

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE: Police are conducting a death investigation, after a man was found deceased outside of his vehicle.

Around 11:15 p.m. on February 4, a State Police Trooper found a black GMC Yukon pulled off on the side on Interstate 81 northbound with its lights and hazards activated.

Upon further investigation, the trooper found a deceased black man outside the vehicle.

Officials believe that this was part of a road rage incident that occurred involving multiple vehicles and a tractor trailer.

Interstate 81 NB has reopened, but the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

PREVIOUSLY: Interstate 81 Northbound is closed for an active death investigation.

I-81 NB is closed between Exit 72A and Exit 77 in West Hanover Township for the investigation at mile marker 75.4.

Currently, traffic is being detoured onto Route 22 Eastbound.

A press briefing will be held at 5:00 a.m. where further details will be released.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

