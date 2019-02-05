Jerry Sandusky denied new trial, ordered that he be re-sentenced

Posted 5:06 PM, February 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, February 5, 2019

BELLEFONTE, PA - AUGUST 12: Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on August 12, 2016 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Sandusky was facing a prison sentence for his conviction in June, 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, including while he was the defensive coordinator for the Penn State college football team. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied Jerry Sandusky’s request for a new trial Tuesday, but ordered that he be re-sentenced.

The court denied Sandusky’s lawyers’ arguments for a new trial, which included ineffective assistance of counsel, violations of Brady v. Maryland — suppression of evidence by the prosecution favorable to the accused — and newly discovered evidence, according to the opinion.

The court remanded Sandusky for re-sentencing due to the improper application of mandatory minimums, the opinion said.

Sandusky was convicted in June 2012 of 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes. He was sentenced that October to 30 to 60 years in state prison.