× Jerry Sandusky denied new trial, ordered that he be re-sentenced

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Superior Court denied Jerry Sandusky’s request for a new trial Tuesday, but ordered that he be re-sentenced.

The court denied Sandusky’s lawyers’ arguments for a new trial, which included ineffective assistance of counsel, violations of Brady v. Maryland — suppression of evidence by the prosecution favorable to the accused — and newly discovered evidence, according to the opinion.

The court remanded Sandusky for re-sentencing due to the improper application of mandatory minimums, the opinion said.

Sandusky was convicted in June 2012 of 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes. He was sentenced that October to 30 to 60 years in state prison.