× Musser’s Markets announces plans to close store in Columbia, Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Musser’s Market announced this week it’s closing its location in downtown Columbia after 36 years of business.

The market’s last day will be Feb. 15, according to an announcement by the owners.

“Columbia has been a very vital store in our organization over the past 36 years,” the announcement said. “However, due to the changes in the industry, customer buying habits, and competition in Lancaster County, it is time for us to find alternate formats to full fill the need of this location. Our intent is to retain all employees from the Columbia location and will be offering jobs at different locations in our company.

“We want to express our sincere gratitude to the town of Columbia and to the employees that have made us successful at this location for 36 years. Also, we cannot show enough appreciation to the loyal customers that we have had since 1983. We look forward to continuing our relationship with our customers at our Mountville location during this transition.”

In addition to its Mountville location, Musser’s Markets also has locations at the Buck in southern Lancaster County, where the company is headquartered, and in Lebanon, according to LancasterOnline.