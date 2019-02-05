× The NRA Great American Outdoor Show is in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG,Pa— This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett checked out the 2019 NRA Great American Outdoor Show at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day celebration of hunting, fishing, and outdoor traditions treasured by millions of Americans and their families. Featuring firearm manufacturers, hunting & fishing outfitters, fishing tackle, boats, RVs, archery, and fun for the entire family. More than 1,100 exhibitors fill nine halls and cover 650,000 square feet, making the Great American Outdoor Show the largest consumer sports and outdoor show in the world.

Regular adult admission is only $14. Special rates apply for kids, seniors, groups and multi-day tickets.

For more information and regular updates on the 2018 Great American Outdoor Show, including celebrity guest appearance times, seminar schedule and special events, visit www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.

