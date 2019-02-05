× Penguins trade C Derick Brassard

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins have continued to shuffle the team’s roster as they gear up for another run at the Stanley Cup.

The team has traded C Derick Brassard, C Riley Sheahan, a second round pick, and two fourth round picks to the Florida Panthers for Cs Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann.

Brassard, 31, never grew into a role with the Penguins, and only managed 23 points in 54 regular season games with the team.

According to reports, Pittsburgh had been attempting to move Brassard for some time now, and it took a few draft picks for him to be shipped to Florida.

In return, the Penguins are acquiring Bjugstad, who has struggled to stay healthy this season, and McCann, who has also had his scoring troubles.

In 32 games this season, Bjugstad has registered just 12 points, while McCann has suited up for 36 contests and has only 18 points.

Only time will tell if the move will prove fruitful for Pittsburgh.