× Pirates sign Francisco Liriano to minor league deal

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have brought back a familiar face to compete for a spot in the team’s starting rotation.

The team announced Monday that it has signed SP Francisco Liriano to a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.

Liriano, 35, pitched for the Pirates from 2013-2016 when he was sent to the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade deadline deal.

In 2018, Liriano started 26 games for the Detroit Tigers, and went 5-12 with a 4.58 ERA.

The Pirates are hoping Liriano will return to the form he displayed after being traded to Toronto, in which he put up a 2.92 ERA in nearly 50 innings.