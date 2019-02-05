Police identify victim found dead along Interstate 81 in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE, 11:55 a.m.: State Police have identified the victim as Tyrone M. Shaw, 46, of Roselle Park, New Jersey. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

BREAKING: Coroner @GrahamHetrick says Tyrone M. Shaw, the New Jersey man found dead along the side of I-81 last night, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Suspected road rage. @fox43 — Samantha Galvez (@SamanthaRGalvez) February 5, 2019

Original Story

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Police are conducting a death investigation, after a man was found deceased outside of his vehicle along Interstate 81 North.

Around 11:15 p.m. on February 4, a State Police Trooper found a black GMC Yukon pulled off on the side on Interstate 81 northbound with its lights and hazards activated.

Upon further investigation, the trooper found a deceased black man outside the vehicle.

Interstate 81 NB has reopened, but the incident remains under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

PSP Harrisburg: Active Death Investigation on I-81 NB at mile marker 75.4, West Hanover Twp, Dauphin Co. I-81 N is currently closed between Exit 72A and Exit 77. Traffic is being detoured onto US 22 East. Press Briefing at 5:00 AM at PSP Harrisburg Station. — Trooper Brent Miller (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 5, 2019