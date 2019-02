× Police searching for missing York County teen

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing teen.

Charles “J.J.” Myers, 15, has been missing since 4:30 p.m. on February 4.

Myers has ADHD and is without his medication.

He stands about 5’5″ tall and weighs about 105 lbs.

Myers has brown hair, and was wearing sweatpants and a hoodie when he was last seen at his family home in Hanover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conewago Township Police at 717-637-7361.