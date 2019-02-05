× Police seek York man accused of shooting estranged wife in the wrist during domestic incident

YORK — Police in York are searching for a 40-year-old man accused of shooting his estranged wife during a domestic incident Tuesday morning.

Aric Lucas Agudio, of the 800 block of Linden Avenue, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary, and person not to possess firearms in the incident, which occurred around 5 a.m. on the 900 block of West College Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot in the right wrist and was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

The woman told police Agudio and another unidentified man forced their way into her home by kicking in a door, then attacked the woman and her boyfriend, who were in bed at the time.

At least two shots were fired during the incident, one of which struck the victim. The victim’s three children, ages 7, 10, and 16, were in the home at the time of the incident, but did not see anything, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

Police say the victim had a security camera mounted on the home’s exterior, and surveillance footage revealed Agudio and the other suspect leaving through the front door after the alleged attack.

Police are still searching for Agudio, who is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weight 160 pounds. He is bald, with brown eyes, a light complexion, and a tattoo of the word “Niquie” on his neck.

Anyone with information on Agudio’s location is asked to contact York Police at (717) 846-1234.