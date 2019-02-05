Rain arrives by afternoon Wednesday, along with cooler readings

RAIN CHANCES INCREASE: Clouds return by morning along with wet weather. Morning drive is dry for most. With

overnight lows dropping to 32 degrees, or colder in some spots, there is a concern for a brief period of freezing rain ahead of the main precipitation shield and mainly north and west. It’s a chilly rain with afternoon readings mainly in the 30s to lower 40s. Wet weather continues into the first half of Thursday. Rain accumulations will range from a half-inch to an inch by Thursday morning. Additional rain accumulations possible by Friday morning. A break midday allows temperatures to warn into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Temperatures continue to climb overnight, ahead of our next frontal system, well into the 50s by Friday morning. Showers over spread the area too. The wet weather is gone by late morning leaving the rest of the day, breezy and partly sunny. Readings fall from the 50s into the middle 40s by the afternoon. Chillier, more seasonable air returns for the weekend.

WEEKEND CHILL: It’s a cold morning with lows returning to the 20s. The breeze is still ongoing into the first of the day before high pressure builds overhead calming them. Afternoon readings are chilly in the middle 30s. Sunday, expect more cloud cover. However, temperatures are a tad milder near 40 degrees. Clouds thicken, as the next system approaches overnight into the morning drive Monday.

NEXT WEEK: We begin the week with rain and snow showers possible both Monday and Tuesday. There is a greater chance Tuesday with a more potent system tracking through the area. Temperatures remain near seasonable averages.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist