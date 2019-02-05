× Report: Antonio Brown was involved in domestic dispute last month, but not arrested

Estranged Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute last month, but was not arrested, according to a report by TMZ.

TMZ says a woman contacted police in Hollywood, Florida in mid-January to report alleged misconduct by Brown. Police investigated the allegations, the nature of which were not learned by TMZ.

No arrests were made in the case, a police spokesperson told TMZ.