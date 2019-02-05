PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after scoring his second touchdown during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Report: Antonio Brown was involved in domestic dispute last month, but not arrested
Estranged Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was reportedly involved in a domestic dispute last month, but was not arrested, according to a report by TMZ.
TMZ says a woman contacted police in Hollywood, Florida in mid-January to report alleged misconduct by Brown. Police investigated the allegations, the nature of which were not learned by TMZ.
No arrests were made in the case, a police spokesperson told TMZ.