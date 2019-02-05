State Police asking commercial drivers to check dash cam footage to help with homicide investigation in Dauphin Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HANOVER TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the homicide of a 46-year-old New Jersey man.

Troopers know a road rage incident did take place, but now they're saying it didn’t involve Tyrone Shaw.

They say they don’t have much to go off besides the GPS coordinates of where the killing happened.

They want to get that information out there, and hopefully, that will help investigators put the pieces of this case together.

Pennsylvania State Police say Shaw's GMC Yukon sat on the side of Interstate 81 North between 6:30 and 11:15 p.m.

They know his driver’s side rear tire was flat, and the headlights and hazard lights left on.

A trooper found Shaw’s body outside his car near mile marker 75.4 in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

However, it’s the GPS coordinates of where it happened that troopers hope will lead to more substantial information.

Latitude: 40.343439

Longitude: -76.7438832

“It is the State Police’s understanding that if exact GPS coordinates are provided commercial vehicle companies can conduct a search and possibly locate tractor trailers in the area at the time of the incident," explained Trooper Brent Miller, Troop H Public Information Officer.

Troopers want those companies to check out their dash cam footage.

“The footage may captured critical information that may help us solve this investigation," explained Trooper Miller.

According the Dauphin County Coroner, Shaw died from a single gunshot wound to the head, ruling his death a homicide.

“The investigation is an isolated incident directly related to the victim. The public is not in any danger," said Miller.

Pennsylvania State Police say they have a team of their best investigators on this case, and they’re determined to get answers.

"Investigators have worked on this nonstop since finding the body at the location, and they will continue to work nonstop until this crime is solved," added Trooper Miller.

State Police here say there is a cash reward being offered to people with any information on this case.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous.

That number is 1-800-4PA-TIPS.