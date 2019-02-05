State Police: I-81 homicide not connected to road rage; was an isolated incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the death of a man who has found on the side of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County Monday night. Investigators said he died from a gun shot wound to the head.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Tyrone M. Shaw of New Jersey. Originally, police believed his death was a result of road rage but now they're saying they think it's an isolated incident.

It was a state trooper who discovered Shaw’s body along the side of I-81 near mile marker 75 last night.

“We do know that the vehicle was pulled over on the side of the Interstate and the victim was found between the guide rail and his vehicle,” said Trooper Brent Miller, the public information officer of Troop H.

Shaw's car is a 2004 GMC black Yukon. Police found his car with the lights on and hazard lights flashing. Photos from PennDOT’s traffic cameras showed several cars and a tractor trailer in a road rage incident several miles away from where Shaw was found, but they believe the incidents are no longer related.

“Obviously last night there was rain, there was fog involved, so it’s very hard to see,” Trooper Miller said. “People may not have noticed as much and it also limited us in collecting evidence at the time with the weather conditions and that did hamper our investigation a little bit.”

With no suspects and no license plate numbers, state police are now pleading anyone with information to give them a call.

“It takes a lot of moving parts and a lot of pieces and sometimes it takes a lot of time,” Trooper Miller said.