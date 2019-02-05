× Texas man dies after vape pen explodes in his face, severing his carotid artery

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas man died of a massive stroke after the e-cigarette he was using exploded and tore his carotid artery.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office says that William Brown died in a Fort Worth hospital on January 29 — just weeks shy of his 25th birthday. The death certificate says he died from cerebral infarction and herniation after debris from the exploding vape pen dissected his left carotid artery.

The explosion reportedly happened on January 27, in the parking lot of a store that sells smoking and vaping supplies.

The manager of Smoke and Vape DZ told CNN affiliate KTVT that he called an ambulance after the explosion.

Brown had gone into the shop to ask for help using his vape pen, but did not buy anything, according to KTVT. The shop said they don’t sell that brand of vape pen.