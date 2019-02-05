Tuesday is an even milder day after morning clouds lead to some afternoon sunshine

MILD START TO THE WEEK, SMALL RAIN CHANCES: Temperatures continue to climb for Tuesday, and it ends up being the mildest day in the forecast period. A weak cold front brings the chance for some early morning showers, but they are gone by daybreak. Expect some areas of haze and fog again across the region too. Temperatures start in the middle 30s to lower 40s, making for a wide range. Morning clouds lead to some more afternoon sunshine for the rest of Tuesday. The days is even milder too! Readings are in the middle to upper 50s! Some 60 degree readings are not out of the question depending on how much the clouds can manage to break during the afternoon and how fast they can manage it. Then, clouds are expected to rethicken throughout the region. That happens through the evening and the overnight period. Much chillier air behind the system slides into Central PA. Expect lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TEMPS LOWER, INCREASED SHOWER CHANCES: The next storm system brings some showers into the forecast. There’s plenty of clouds Wednesday, and also the chance for showers as the next storm system crosses through during the middle of the week. There’s the chance for some pockets of freezing

rain at the beginning for some of the colder spots during the morning as temperatures slowly crawl through the 30s. Temperatures are a little bit chillier during the afternoon compared to the past couple of days, but still a bit on the mild side for this time of year. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Plentiful showers continue through the night, and they last into Thursday. Readings are in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures could briefly spike into the lower 50s overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning.

TURNING CHILLIER FOR THE WEEKEND: Chillier air returns to Central PA by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Showers wrap up early Friday morning, possibly with mild temperatures to start. Then, as a cold front clears the region, breezes pick up, and chillier air knocks temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy. Temperatures continue to drop through Friday night, and they dip into the lower to middle 20s by Saturday morning. The rest of the day is partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s, making it much more seasonable for this time of year. Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds likely increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Sunday night into Monday the next system arrives. It brings the chance for some rain and snow through Monday morning. The afternoon sees drying and a little clearing. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Tuesday!