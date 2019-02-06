× Baltimore man accused of threatening to kill Lancaster County woman, police via FaceTime app

BALTIMORE — A 37-year-old Baltimore man accused of threatening to kill a Lancaster County woman and a police officer on FaceTime in December 2018 was taken into custody Tuesday night in Baltimore, according to police.

Damon D. Daniel was captured by members of the Maryland Fugitive Task Force and the Maryland State Police Tactical Team, police say. He is being held in Maryland on outstanding felony assault charges, and will eventually be extradited to Pennsylvania to answer three counts of terroristic threats in connection to the Lancaster County incident, according to police.

The incident in Lancaster County occurred on Dec. 16, 2018, in Quarryville. Police were dispatched to the first block of North Lime Street for the report of threatening behavior.

The victim told police Daniel used the FaceTime iPhone app to threaten her. While she was speaking to police, Daniel allegedly called the woman again, threatening her within earshot of police. When the victim handed her phone to the police officer, Daniel allegedly threatened not only to kill the victim, but to kill the officer as well.

Daniel was believed to be in his Baltimore home at the time he made the threats, police say. While the responding officer was at the Quarryville Police Station writing up charges of terroristic threats against Daniel, police say, the victim called again and told police Daniel had called her back, claiming he was in Quarryville. The victim said she feared for her safety, police say.

Officers responded to the victim’s home. While they were there, Daniel allegedly called the victim again on FaceTime and threatened to kill the victim and the two officers who had now responded in the case. The responding officer called State Police for backup, as well as officers from West Lampeter Township and Strasburg Borough police to help search the area. While the search was ongoing, Daniel allegedly claimed to be in the area and said he saw police arriving.

Police say they were unable to locate Daniel, who allegedly fled back to Maryland.

From that point on, the Pennsylvania State Police involved their Fugitive Task Force in an attempt to locate and arrest Daniel. The State Police Fugitive Task Force in turn obtained the assistance of the Maryland State Police’s and the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force Units.