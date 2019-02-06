Chillier for Wednesday with showers arriving during the afternoon

TEMPS LOWER, INCREASED SHOWER CHANCES: The next storm system brings rain back into the forecast through the middle of the week for Central PA. There’s plenty of clouds to start Wednesday, and temperatures are also chillier, with readings in the 30s for most. Showers arrive around the midday hours to the far west and northwest, and they overspread through the afternoon. Temperatures don’t budge much during the day, so they are much chillier compared to Tuesday’s 60s. However, they are still running a bit on the mild side for this time of year. Showers taper a bit through the evening, and aside from some isolated showers through the night, it’s drier. Areas of haze and fog are expected. Lows dip into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. A decent chunk of Thursday is dry for many, but isolated showers cannot be ruled out. More showers return later during the day. Temperatures are a bit milder during the afternoon. Readings are in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures could briefly spike into the lower 50s overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning as showers continue. By the time the rain ends, some spots could end up with about a half of an inch to an inch of rainfall.

TURNING CHILLIER & DRIER FOR THE WEEKEND: Chillier air returns to Central PA by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Showers wrap up early Friday morning, possibly with mild temperatures to start. Then, as a cold front clears the region, breezes pick up, and chillier air knocks temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy. Temperatures continue to drop through Friday night, and they dip into the lower to middle 20s by Saturday morning. The rest of the day is partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s, making it much more seasonable for this time of year. Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds likely increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: Sunday night into Monday the next system arrives. It brings the chance for some rain and snow through Monday morning. The afternoon sees drying and a little clearing. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday remains unsettled, and there are chances for a wintry mix. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the early week forecast, so expect some changes overall the next several days, and check back for updates as specific details become much clearer in time.

