× Eagles exercise Nick Foles’ option

PHILADELPHIA– It appears that the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to extend their relationship with QB Nick Foles for at least a few more days.

On Tuesday, the team notified Foles that it will be exercising his $20 million option for the 2019 season:

Eagles have notified Nick Foles that they will exercise his 2019 option, per source. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 6, 2019

However, Foles can pay the team $2 million to forego the option and reach free agency.

Now, it appears that is exactly what Foles intends to do, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

And Nick Foles officially is informing the Eagles that he is voiding the option, per source. https://t.co/W9TmZsSAzq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2019

This leaves the Eagles with few options.

The team could decide to place the Franchise Tag on Foles, which tenders him a contract worth about $25 million for the upcoming season.

It’s unlikely that the Eagles would be able to keep Foles on their roster at that salary, meaning the move would only be used in the case that the team plans to trade Foles.

Otherwise, the team could decide to let Foles pay the $2 million and walk to whatever team he pleases in free agency.

These decisions will likely be made in the coming weeks.