FOX43 Finds Out: Cemetery Complaints

Tim Uhler has had family buried at Riverview Memorial Gardens since the 70’s.

His parents, in-laws and other family members are all interred here in Halifax, Dauphin County.

“Everything about the cemetery is basically run down and not taken care of.”

He feels like in recent years, the cemetery has been neglected.

“It`s really disappointing and heartbreaking.”

The american flag at the entrance has tears and there are some tire marks near the grave markers.

“When you bury next of kin you expect to show up at the cemetery and see some kind of reverence or some kid of respect for the dead and have their graves and the markers taken care of and have the grounds taken care of.”

The cemetery is owned by Stonemor.

According to the company’s website, Stonemor owns 322 cemeteries and 91 funeral homes across the country.

“I feel like it`s owned by corporate America and nobody cares.”

He says his family has brought some of these issues to cemetery management.

“It was all like an exercise in futility , trying to get a hold of somebody to complain to and nobody ever returned calls.”

FOX43 Finds Out contacted cemetery management to ask them about Uhler’s concerns regarding the upkeep of the grounds and office hours.

A Stonemor spokesperson wouldn’t answer any specific questions about lawn care or the american flag, but did send this statement “In this instance, we have fallen short of our standards. The matter is being addressed, and we want to reassure our families and the local community that we are committed to serving them and their loved ones.”

As for Uhler, he says he just wants the dead to be treated with some respect.

“I`d like for somebody to care and take care of the cemetery and maintain it the way it should be.”

FOX43 Finds Out reached out to the Pennsylvania Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association to see what people can do when they feel like their loved one’s cemetery is not treating them fairly.

We were told people should first contact cemetery management with any complaints.

In this case, that had already happened.

A member the PCCFA says he would like to assist some of those people who have complained to us about similar issues.

