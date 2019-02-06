Harrisburg University to esports PA Cup tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Harrisburg University making an announcement to kick off E-sports Day at the state capitol. The University is planning another e-sports tournament.

Harrisburg University will host the first-ever PA Cup on the weekend of March 30th. Sixteen teams from around the state will compete in matches from their home campuses in League of Legends, Overwatch and Hearthstone. Harrisburg University hosted a successful HUE Festival back in September.

"I never thought that this region would be one of the ones on the forefront of esports," said Chad Smeltz, Harrisburg University Esports Program Director. "So to have an event like HUE festival, to have an event like PA Cup, and to have it here and to see everyone standing here in different esports is really surreal and it's something that I'm very proud of."

There will be a live watch party at the Whitaker Center to watch the finals and cheer on the remaining teams on March 31st.