× If you propose at a Primanti Bros. restaurant on Valentine’s Day, you could win a free wedding and reception

PITTSBURGH — If your passion for your significant other is rivaled only by your passion for sandwiches topped with French Fries, Primanti Bros. might have a Valentine’s Day plan you’ll savor.

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain announced a “Love at First Bite” Valentine’s Day promotion on its website.

Winners could earn an all-expense paid group wedding and reception to be held this summer, the company says.

“All you’ve got to do is get down on one knee, declare your love and ask your sweetheart to marry you on Valentine’s Day, at any one of Primanti Bros. locations in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio or West Virginia,” the announcement says.

There is also a link asking for a few details about entrants’ proposal plans.

Primanti Bros. says the ceremony and reception would be held at the company’s original location in Pittsburgh’s Strip District Neighborhood — with an exact date to be determined based on availability.

“The ceremony and reception will be held for all participants simultaneously, and the number of guests may be limited,” the announcement says.