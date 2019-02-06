× Lancaster County middle school student cited for bumping teacher off-balance, police say

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 14-year-old Manor Middle School student was cited for harassment after he intentionally knocked a teacher off-balance after being asked to leave the classroom for being disruptive, according to Manor Township Police.

The student, whom police did not identify, allegedly struck the 35-year-old female teacher with his left shoulder as he left the classroom. A second teacher in the room told police the act was intentional, police say.

The student allegedly admitted to “brushing against” the teacher as he left the room, according to police.

A non-traffic citation was filed against the student at Magisterial District Judge Joshua Keller’s office.

The incident happened on Jan. 29.