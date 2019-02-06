Local Congressmen and PA Senators react to the President’s State of the Union Address

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- Local Congressmen and Pennsylvania Senators are reacting to the President's State of the Union Address.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) released the following statement after President Trump's second State of the Union address:

“The economy is the best it’s been in decades. Economic growth has accelerated, unemployment has dropped to record lows, middle-class wages are rising, and for the first time there are more job openings than there are people looking for a job. This is largely due to our historic tax reform and deregulatory efforts of the past two years. The president was right to underscore the significance of our progress.

“President Trump also made a reasonable case for enhancing security at our southern border. The obvious, necessary solution to our budget impasse is a compromise that improves border security – including physical barriers where requested by Customs and Border Protection – and delivers on some Democrat priorities, too. I hope Speaker Pelosi will come to the table and finally negotiate in good faith.

“On trade, I continue to believe that the administration is taking us down the wrong path. Tariffs on products imported into the United States are taxes, paid by American consumers, that harm American families and workers. Congress must reassert its constitutional responsibility on trade, not cede even more to the executive branch. China does engage in the egregious theft of intellectual property. The administration’s negotiations with China should focus on ending this practice.

“I commend the president for his focus on health care. He is right to urge Congress to adopt reforms that will make health care more affordable and available to more Americans. And he is right to set the ambitious goals of ending HIV/AIDS and childhood cancer. I look forward to working with the president and my colleagues to achieve these goals.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is issuing the statement below in response to the President’s State of the Union address:

“The President should have pledged tonight “no more shutdowns” and committed to taking additional steps to help the 820,000 federal employees recover from the adverse impact of his government shutdown. He also missed an opportunity to speak to America’s middle class families who are struggling to make ends meet. He could have committed to a substantial tax cut for those families. He could have talked to working parents about a comprehensive agenda for their children – investing in education, safeguarding their healthcare, rebuilding their schools and protecting them from violence. Unfortunately, he used his platform tonight to reinforce the same talking points and to double down on his corporate agenda.”

In response to the State of the Union Address, Republican Party of Pennsylvania Chairman Val DiGiorgio, made the following statement:

“President Trump gave us an outstanding speech and I could not be more proud to support his agenda. Whether it’s his concern for keeping Americans safe, advocating for innocent life, or his strenuous defense of liberty and American interests, President Trump demonstrated why he should be re-elected.

“President Trump also rightfully pointed to his many incredible accomplishments, achieved in conjunction with Republican leadership, that have created a booming economy, bolstered working families, strengthened our military, and fortified the Supreme Court of the United States.

“As our country advances ahead, taking on new challenges and enjoying new successes, it is incumbent upon lawmakers of both parties to work together to choose the greatness President Trump talked about tonight and focus on the people they are elected to represent and not their base partisan differences.”