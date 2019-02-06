× Looking for that perfect dress? Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has you covered.

Looking for that perfect dress? Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has you covered.

Starting Thursday, February 7, the discount retailer will be holding an 11-day wedding and formal dress event at two Pennsylvania locations: the store on Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township and the Allentown Boulevard location in Lower Paxton Township.

The event comes after Ollie’s purchased almost 11,000 wedding dresses and 18,000 formal dresses from Demetrios Wedding Dress distributor.

“That’s right, folks Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be selling wedding, formal, prom, and bridesmaids dresses! This closeout is HUGE and you won’t believe the deals we’ve got on these brand new, first quality dresses,” Ollie’s said in a Facebook post.

The company says that wedding dresses regularly priced at $2,500 and below will be $199.99 and those regularly priced over $2,500 will be $299.99. All formal bridesmaid and prom dresses will be priced at $39.99.

Ollie’s notes that fitting rooms will not be available so individuals should wear a tank top/sports bra and leggings/gym shorts to try on the dresses. Though, there will be mirrors.

The return/exchange policy for wedding and formal dresses will be seven days from the date of purchase. No exceptions.