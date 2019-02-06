× Mount Holly Springs man charged with child pornography

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mount Holly Springs man has been charged with child pornography after police visited his home following a report that he was attempting to meet up with a 15-year-old girl, according to The Sentinel.

Police became aware of the incident, which allegedly involved 43-year-old Keith Linzey, on January 24, The Sentinel reports. A video, that captured the encounter at a Turkey Hill, was posted on Facebook.

Police viewed the video and in response, went to Linzey’s residence.

According to The Sentinel, Linzey admitted to talking with a girl he believed to be 15 years old via a messaging app and had intentions of having sex with her.

While at the house, Linzey gave police two phones for them to search, which led to the alleged discovery of child pornography.

The Sentinel states that police are leaving the charges of child pornography open until an investigation is complete.

Court documents show that Linzey is in Cumberland County Prison on $1 million bail.