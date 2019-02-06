National Signing Day: Penn State football expands 2019 class; array of sport commitments for local HS students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All eyes on Penn State football and local central Pennsylvania high schools on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

In Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions added a few select pieces to an already outstanding class of 2019. The group expanded to 23 commits total, 17 of which are graded as four-star recruits, per 247 Sports.

FOX43 also made its way to five schools within PIAA District III as high school seniors, surrounded by family and friends, announced where they're going to play at the next level. Those schools included Harrisburg, York High, Manheim Township, Cumberland Valley and Bishop McDevitt.