Officer recovering after being bitten on both hands by stray dog in Lititz

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An officer is recovering after being bitten on both hands by a stray dog.

On February 5 around 10:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Main Street in Lititz for a stray dog in custody.

Upon arrival, police found that the reporting person was holding onto the dog by the collar.

When the officer attempted to take custody of the dog, the dog attacked the officer by biting both hands.

The dog proceeded to flee, until other officers arrived and tracked the dog until the owner was located.

Police say that the dog is being quarantined by the owner and the incident is being forwarded to the State Dog Warden.

The officer that was bitten was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, and is expected to fully recover.