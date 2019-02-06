Police investigate shooting in York City that sent one person to the hospital

YORK — Police are investigating a shooting in York City that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street — near the parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church of York, according to police.

Police say the victim, identified only as an adult male, was taken to the hospital in a privately-owned vehicle for a gunshot wound to the foot. He is currently being treated for the injury.

Police note that the victim was targeted.

Witnesses tell FOX43 that they heard five shots in all, adding that bullets struck a window, the hood of a car and a garage at a nearby business. According to one witness, a grey pickup truck was seen speeding from the alley onto Philadelphia Street.

Anyone with information should contact York City Police using any of the following methods:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411 (TIP411) Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

This story has been updated from its previous version.