Police investigating shots-fired incident in York

YORK — Police responded to a shots-fired call Wednesday afternoon in the area of the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m., near the parking lot for the First Presbyrterian Church of York, police say.

Bullets struck a window, a car hood, and a garage at a nearby business.

Witnesses at say they heard five shots in all. A grey pickup truck was seen speeding from the alley onto Philadelphia Street, according to one witness.

York City Police are investigating the incident.