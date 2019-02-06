× Rabbittransit adds 2 compressed natural gas-powered buses to its Adams County fleet

GETTYSBURG — Rabbittransit has added a pair of compressed natural gas vehicles to its fleet in Adams County, the transportation provider announced Wednesday.

Compressed natural gas is approximately 26 cents per gallon cheaper than diesel fuel, rabbittransit says. In its York operation, the use of compressed natural gas buses have saved $27.577 in fiscal year 2018, rabbittransit says. In addition, exhaust emissions are cleaner than diesel fuel, and compressed natural gas is sourced domestically in the U.S., according to rabbittransit.

The new CNG buses in Adams County are the first of their kind to be put into service there. Rabbittransit opened a CNG station at 257 N. 4th Street in Gettysburg last fall. The CNG station in Gettysburg provides service to vehicles of all sizes, including light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Its fueling system is a “timed fill” and allows multiple vehicles to be fueled at the same time.