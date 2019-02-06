Rain continues today, more to come before weekend temperature drop

SHOWERS TODAY: Showers continue to increase in number throughout the late afternoon and into the evening and overnight time frame. When all is said and done, a widespread half-an-inch of rainfall will be likely, with locally higher totals possible. Temperatures drop into the upper-30s overnight as we dry out heading into Thursday morning. Cloudy skies persist.

AGAIN FOR THURSDAY: Rain chances hold off until later in the day on Thursday, but a few showers throughout the day will be possible, especially north and northwest. Temperatures don’t go far, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Rain continues, scattered, with occasional downpours into the very early morning hours of Friday with a very mild start as temperatures increase overnight. We start the day in the low-50s, but drop throughout Friday afternoon.

COOLER AIR MOVES IN: Friday afternoon temperatures drop through the 40s, and we dip into the 30s and upper-20s into the overnight hours. Highs on Saturday stay in the 30s with breezy conditions on the backside of our rainmaker. We grab a few more degrees on Sunday with highs near 40 and lighter breezes.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann