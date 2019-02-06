× Sixers acquire Tobias Harris

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers have completed a monumental late night trade.

The team has reached an agreement to acquire F Tobias Harris, C Boban Marjanovic, and F Mike Scott from the Los Angeles Clippers for G Landry Shamet, F Wilson Chandler, F Mike Muscala, two future first round picks, and two future second round picks.

Sources: Clippers and Sixers have agreed to trade Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, Mike Scott for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, 2020 first-rounder, 2021 unprotected 1st via Miami and two second rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

Sixers sending 2021 and 2023 second-round picks to Clippers, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

The move represents the biggest deal thus far ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.

In Harris, 26, the Sixers are acquiring the wing presence they have desired on their roster, and someone who can play multiple positions while offering scoring.

Marjanovic, 30, will serve as the backup to C Joel Embiid, and Scott, 30, will be a stretch-four option off the bench.

In return, the Clippers acquire a rookie guard in Shamet, who has impressed with his scoring ability in his first season.

While Chandler and Muscala are in the deal to match salary, the real haul for the rebuilding Clippers are the draft picks, including two first rounders.

The Sixers’ 2020 first round picks will have some protections on it for two seasons, but if it does not transfer at some point, it will become two second rounders.

That would give the Clippers a total of five draft picks, including the Miami Heat 2021 first round pick.

At first glance, the move appears questionable because Harris, Marjanovic and Scott are all unrestricted free agents after the season.

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnaroski reports that the Sixers already have intentions on re-signing Harris and G Jimmy Butler:

The Sixers are budgeting to re-sign and keep a new Big 4, including free agents Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler this summer, league sources tell ESPN. Philadelphia has long-term plans for Harris, Butler, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons together. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

The Sixers are currently 34-20, which is good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The team returns to action on Friday at home against the Denver Nuggets.