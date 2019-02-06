× State Game Commission applauds approval of Senate bill that would allow it to regulate Sunday hunting

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners applauded Tuesday’s approval of Senate Bill 147 by the State Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, legislation that would give the Board the authority to regulate Sunday hunting in the Commonwealth.

“We support this legislation that would give our agency the authority to determine for which species Sunday hunting should be lawful,” the Board said in a Facebook post. “The legislation approved must pass the full Senate, the House of Representatives, and be signed by the Governor before it could become law.

“The current prohibition on Sunday hunting is in state law, and the Game Commission does not have the authority to change it without legislative action. Please contact your local state representative and/or state senator on this topic.”