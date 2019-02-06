State Police need trucking companies, drivers’ help generating leads for I-81 homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- State Police have released a picture of the 2004 black GMC Yukon driven by 46-year-old Tyrone Shaw, who was found dead alongside the vehicle on Interstate 81 North in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County earlier this week.

At approximately 11:13 p.m. Monday, a trooper discovered the vehicle on the side of the interstate at mile marker 75.4. The Yukon, which State Police say was registered to Shaw, was found with its lights and hazard lights activated with a flat rear tire.

"If anybody saw that vehicle on the interstates... it could be I-81. It could be I-83. We are unsure of the direction of travel. We just know where we discovered the vehicle," said Trooper Brent Miller, the Public Information Officer for Troop H.

The trooper then saw Shaw, of New Jersey, lying between the guide rail and his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The passenger door was left ajar.

State Police continue to ask commercial vehicle companies to check out their tractor trailers' dash cam footage from the GPS coordinates below, specifically between 6 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Monday:

Latitude: 40.343439

Longitude: -76.7438832

Trooper Miller told FOX43 Tuesday that the footage may have captured critical information to the investigation.

"It is the State Police’s understanding that if exact GPS coordinates are provided commercial vehicle companies can conduct a search and possibly locate tractor trailers in the area at the time of the incident," he said. "We could have a camera that captured multiple things which may have occurred at the scene. So that's why we're reaching out to the trucking companies."

State Police say they are confident Shaw was driving the car, but they're not sure if anyone was with him.

They also don't know where he was coming from or where he was going.

Trooper Miller says there is still a cash reward for anyone with information on this case.

Anyone with information about Shaw or if they saw the victim's vehicle should contact State Police at 717-671-7500.

40.273428 -76.733652