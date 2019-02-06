× State Police release picture of vehicle driven by homicide victim Tyrone Shaw on I-81 North

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Police have released a picture of the 2004 black GMC Yukon driven by 46-year-old Tyrone Shaw, who was found dead alongside the vehicle on Interstate 81 North in West Hanover Township, Dauphin County earlier this week.

At approximately 11:13 p.m. Monday, a trooper discovered the vehicle on the side of the interstate at mile marker 75.4. The Yukon, which State Police say was registered to Shaw, was found with its lights and hazard lights activated with a flat rear tire.

The trooper then saw Shaw, of New Jersey, lying between the guide rail and his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

State Police continue to ask commercial vehicle companies to check out their tractor trailers’ dash cam footage from the GPS coordinates below, specifically between 6 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Monday:

Latitude: 40.343439

Longitude: -76.7438832

Trooper Brent Miller, Troop H Public Information Officer, told FOX43 Tuesday that the footage may have captured critical information to the investigation.

“It is the State Police’s understanding that if exact GPS coordinates are provided commercial vehicle companies can conduct a search and possibly locate tractor trailers in the area at the time of the incident,” he said.

Anyone with information about Shaw or if they saw the victim’s vehicle should contact State Police at 717-671-7500.