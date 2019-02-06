UPMC Pinnacle donates protective equipment to Harrisburg Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - UPMC Pinnacle donating protective gear to Harrisburg Police. More than 120 pieces of protective equipment, including ballistic vests and helmets were given to the department Wednesday morning.

Emergency Department nurses at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hosted a 5k walk in June, raising more than $20,000. The donation allows the police department to have an extra layer of protection for officers putting their lives at risk.

"If something were to happen, we have enough for officers working to be able to successfully provide an extra level of protection," said Deputy Chief Deric Moody. "But certainly as the years go on we would like to increase it so we could field one for every officer right now it's you draw it as you go out on the street."

UPMC Pinnacle purchased all the items from Body Armor Megastore in Montgomery County. The store donated 10 additional body armor vests.