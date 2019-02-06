× Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle.

On February 5 around 6:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of Union Deposit Road and Collingswood Drive in Lower Paxton Township for the report of a struck pedestrian.

Upon arrival, police found that the incident involved an SUV and a female pedestrian.

The woman was taken by EMS to a local hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have been in the area of Union Deposit Road and Collingswood Drive around the time of the crash is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police through Crimewatch or by telephone at (717)657-5656.