Woman will serve 1-3 years in prison after 10-month old daughter drowns in bathtub

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Delaware woman charged in the drowning death of her 10-month old daughter in Lower Paxton Township last year will serve 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Dauphin County Court on Wednesday.

Andrea Dale, 20, of Holmes, Delaware, also received a consecutive five-year probation term after pleading guilty to child endangerment.

Dauphin County Judge Deborah E. Curcillo ordered the sentence after receiving Dale’s plea, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office said.

Lower Paxton Township Police said Dale left the 10-month old girl and a 2-year-old child alone in the bathtub at her home on Queen Avenue. The 10-month-old girl was found unresponsive in the tub and later died in a local hospital. The investigation determined that Dale had left her child unattended in the bathtub, which led to the child’s eventual death.