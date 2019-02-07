× Annville man charged with DUI, fleeing from police in Lancaster County

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Lebanon County man is facing DUI and fleeing from police charges after an early morning incident Sunday in the area of Schoolhouse Road and Abbeyville Road in Lancaster Township.

Thomas Richard Kreiser, of Annville, was charged after an attempted traffic stop due to erratic driving, Manheim Township Police say. When the officer activated the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights, police say, Kreiser refused to pull over and continued driving, increasing his speed and fleeing once the officer activated the vehicle’s siren. The officer did not initiate a pursuit, police say.

Moments later, the officer heard tires screeching and discovered Kreiser had crashed his vehicle into a mailbox on the 200 block of Schoolhouse Road, according to police. Kreiser was found near the crash site, and was exhibiting signs of impairment, police say. He also showed signs of injury from the crash.

Kreiser was arrested at the scene, where he allegedly refused to submit to chemical testing. He was processed and taken to Central Arraignment, police say.