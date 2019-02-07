Another dreary day ahead on Thursday, with more showers expected later during the day and into the evening

SHOWERS CONTINUE, STILL MILD: The next storm system continues to slowly cross through Central PA, keeping shower chances alive for Thursday. Aside from some isolated showers through the morning, it’s not too troublesome, but conditions are damp. Areas of haze and fog are expected, even drizzly pockets for some. The fog is expected to be dense to the northwest of Harrisburg. Morning temperatures start in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A decent chunk of Thursday is dry for many, but isolated showers cannot be ruled out at times. More showers return later during the day and especially through the evening. Temperatures are a bit milder during the afternoon. Readings are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures could briefly spike into the lower to middle 50s through early Friday morning as showers continue. By the time the rain ends, some spots could end up with about a half of an inch of rainfall. Friday morning dries out, with partly sunny skies during the afternoon. Breezes pick up, helping to bring in chillier air. This knocks temperatures into the 40s.

TURNING DRIER & CHILLIER FOR THE WEEKEND: Chillier air returns to Central PA by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Showers wrap up early Friday morning, possibly with mild temperatures to start. Then, as a cold front clears the region, breezes pick up, and chillier air knocks temperatures into the 40s by the afternoon. Skies are partly cloudy. Temperatures continue to drop through Friday night, and they dip into the lower to middle 20s by Saturday morning. The rest of the day is partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s, making it much more seasonable for this time of year. Sunday starts with sunshine, but clouds likely increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures are a touch higher, with readings in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK: Sunday night into Monday the next system arrives. It brings the chance for some rain and snow showers through Monday morning. The afternoon sees drying and a little clearing. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday remains unsettled, and there are chances for a wintry mix. Some snow, sleet and even freezing rain are possible as temperatures slowly rise above freezing. Ultimately, it all changes to rain showers overnight Tuesday, with the showers ending Wednesday morning. There should be some clearing during the afternoon, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the early week forecast, so expect some changes overall the next several days, and check back for updates as specific details become much clearer in time.

