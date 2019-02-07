Family First with FOX43: How much parental involvement is too much?

Posted 6:56 AM, February 7, 2019, by , Updated at 07:23AM, February 7, 2019

Parents are told very early on that involvement is the key to a child's academic success. How involved, though, is getting too involved? Can being a "helicopter parent", hovering over a child, actually prove to be a hinderance in their academic development? In this week's Family First with FOX43, Matt Maisel discusses recent studies which suggest the best ways to help your child thrive in the classroom.