× Harrisburg woman accused of trying to rob Jimmy John’s store

HARRISBURG — Police have charged a 33-year-old Harrisburg woman with attempting to rob a Jimmy John’s sandwich store on the 200 block of N. 2nd Street last month.

Angela Britt is charged with robbery, institutional vandalism, and simple assault in the incident, which occurred at 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 6.

According to Harrisburg Police, Britt attempted to enter the store as an employee was cleaning up. After the employee allowed her inside, Britt attempted to purchase some items, and when the employee opened the cash register, she allegedly grabbed the cash and tried to flee.

The employee physically prevented Britt from leaving, and a scuffle ensued, police say. During the scuffle, Britt allegedly bit the employee in the arm, but the employee managed to keep her in the store until police arrived.

When officers arrived on scene, police say, Britt allegedly began throwing a table and chairs. She eventually complied with orders to exit the store, where she was taken into custody — but not before allegedly trying to spit at the employee and police.