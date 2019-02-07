× Jury rejects Lancaster man’s claim that 87 grams of crack found on him was for ‘personal use’

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury needed just 40 minutes of deliberation to convict a 32-year-old Lancaster man of dealing crack cocaine, rejecting his defense that the 87 grams found in his possession were for “personal use.”

Antonio Lary will be sentenced in a few months after a background investigation, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant District Attorney Barry Goldman presented evidence at trial that police discovered Lary had 87 grams of crack in his pocket during a traffic stop in Lancaster on June 7, 2018.

Lary was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver.

Lary presented a personal-use defense at trial, which Goldman debunked with testimony over the stash found by police.

Lary had over 70 grams in bulk form in one bag, and 14 grams (a half-ounce) in a separate bag which, Goldman argued, was weighed out for immediate sale.

The crack had an estimated street value between $4,000 and $8,000, Goldman said.

Lancaster city police Officer Timothy Sinnott filed charges.